Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Sunday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $127.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TER. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $122.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $263,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 571.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

