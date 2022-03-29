Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MINISO Group Holding Limited is a retailer offering design-led lifestyle products. MINISO Group Holding Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

MNSO opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.69. MINISO Group has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $28.55.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. MINISO Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MINISO Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in MINISO Group by 95.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,825,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,451 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the third quarter valued at about $20,651,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MINISO Group by 18,641.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,191,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,780,000 after buying an additional 1,185,598 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in MINISO Group by 56.2% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,799,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,670,000 after buying an additional 1,007,257 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,397,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

