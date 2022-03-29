StockNews.com Downgrades MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) to Hold

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on MEI Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.54 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $71.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%. Equities analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

