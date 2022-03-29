China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NYSE CGA opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. China Green Agriculture has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $17.73.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 52.22%. The business had revenue of $42.83 million for the quarter.
About China Green Agriculture (Get Rating)
China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.
