China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE CGA opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. China Green Agriculture has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $17.73.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 52.22%. The business had revenue of $42.83 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

