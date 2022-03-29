Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of BDN opened at $14.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 175.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 950.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 301.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

