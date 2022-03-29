Mizuho Boosts Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $129.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $127.00 to $129.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASH. TheStreet cut Ashland Global from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ashland Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.88.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $98.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.92. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $110.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

