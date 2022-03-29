Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) PT Raised to $220.00 at Truist Financial

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.48 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AIZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.74.

Shares of AIZ opened at $183.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.65 and its 200 day moving average is $160.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant has a 12-month low of $139.89 and a 12-month high of $184.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Assurant will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Assurant by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Assurant by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,183,000 after acquiring an additional 33,340 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

