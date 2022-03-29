Calithera Biosciences (CALA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect Calithera Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $47.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CALA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calithera Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 985,163 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,466,611 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 978,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 168,388 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 47,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

