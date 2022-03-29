Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the February 28th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YARIY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yara International ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $28.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

