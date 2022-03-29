$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Mimecast reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mimecast.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on MIME shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Shares of MIME opened at $79.48 on Tuesday. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $85.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 113.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,590 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 33.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,667,000 after buying an additional 744,726 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,363,000 after buying an additional 12,324 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,183,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 9.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,415,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after purchasing an additional 122,853 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mimecast (MIME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.