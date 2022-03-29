Chubu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Shares Down 4.2%

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 28,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78.

About Chubu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:CHUEF)

Chubu Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the supply of electricity, gas, and on-site energy. It also deals with overseas consulting and investment, real estate management, and information technology (IT) business. It operates through the following segments: Miraiz, Power Grid, JERA, and Others. The Miraiz segment handles the development of energy services centered on gas and power.

