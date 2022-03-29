Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Shares Up 6.1%

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. 813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $857.73 million, a PE ratio of -52.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

About Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF)

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services.

