Field Trip Health (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) Shares Down 2.3%

Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 64,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 59,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75.
Field Trip Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTRPF)
