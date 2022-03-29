Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

OTC MODD opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.80. Modular Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

In related news, insider Paul Diperna acquired 10,000 shares of Modular Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manchester Management Co Llc acquired 300,000 shares of Modular Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Modular Medical Inc is a development-stage company in the diabetes/insulin delivery space. Modular Medical Inc is based in SAN DIEGO, CA.

