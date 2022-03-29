Truist Financial Weighs in on Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.11. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $20.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 105.45%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

