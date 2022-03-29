Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
AAMC opened at $14.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.04. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $18.70.
