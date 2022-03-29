Oxbridge Re (OXBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OXBR opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.70. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXBR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Re during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oxbridge Re by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oxbridge Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

