RVL Pharmaceuticals (RVLP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLPGet Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect RVL Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:RVLP opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $112.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RVL Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

