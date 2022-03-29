RVL Pharmaceuticals (RVLP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect RVL Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:RVLP opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $112.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RVL Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

