Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $94.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 1,740.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 389,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 368.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 67,205 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 27,852 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 41,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Orchard Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.