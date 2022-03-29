FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iberdrola in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Iberdrola’s FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Iberdrola from €12.10 ($13.30) to €12.60 ($13.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iberdrola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Shares of IBDRY stock opened at $43.16 on Monday. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.5766 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.22%.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

