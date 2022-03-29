FY2022 EPS Estimates for Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 24th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GUD. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Knight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.70 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.00.

GUD stock opened at C$5.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.35. The company has a market cap of C$606.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$5.01 and a twelve month high of C$5.74.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

