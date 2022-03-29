Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Southwestern Energy Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

SWN stock opened at $7.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,796,122 shares during the last quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,006,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

