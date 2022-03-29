Citigroup Downgrades Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VTWRF. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a hold rating and a €34.00 ($37.36) price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vantage Towers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vantage Towers from €33.00 ($36.26) to €32.50 ($35.71) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vantage Towers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of VTWRF opened at $35.90 on Friday. Vantage Towers has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $37.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

