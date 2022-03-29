NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 7,280 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,800 ($102.17) to GBX 7,280 ($95.36) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NXGPF. Societe Generale upgraded shares of NEXT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NEXT in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($104.79) to GBX 8,150 ($106.76) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded NEXT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 7,038 ($92.19) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NEXT currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7,489.33.

NXGPF opened at $78.35 on Friday. NEXT has a 52-week low of $75.80 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.59.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

