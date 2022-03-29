Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $42.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $98.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

