Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HENKY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($87.91) to €76.00 ($83.52) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.89.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.