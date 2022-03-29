Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $191.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $191.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $171.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $225.00 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported sales of $43.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 337.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $943.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $884.00 million to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.62) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.45.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $117.48 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $151.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.98. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,968.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,178,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,391,000 after buying an additional 115,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,787,000 after purchasing an additional 28,207 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,049,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,319,000 after purchasing an additional 55,650 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,798,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80,272 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,069,000 after purchasing an additional 162,764 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

