Vodafone Group’s (VOD) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 169.38 ($2.22).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 125.58 ($1.65) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 128.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 119.24. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87). The stock has a market cap of £33.82 billion and a PE ratio of -251.16.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

