Trainline (LON:TRN) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.21) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.24) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 440 ($5.76) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.22) to GBX 241 ($3.16) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 320.33 ($4.20).

Shares of LON:TRN opened at GBX 195 ($2.55) on Friday. Trainline has a one year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.93) and a one year high of GBX 506.50 ($6.63). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 211.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 275.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of £937.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

