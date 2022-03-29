Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,300 ($69.43) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RIO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,220 ($81.48) to GBX 6,460 ($84.62) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.77) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.02) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,900 ($77.29) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.05) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,420.83 ($71.01).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,863 ($76.80) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £95.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,630.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,109.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($57.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.07).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a GBX 352.32 ($4.62) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($70.71), for a total value of £269.90 ($353.55).

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

