Greenlane (GNLN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Greenlane to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on GNLN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Greenlane by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 945,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 208,792 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 366.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 72,928 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 377.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 129,003 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenlane by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 183,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.