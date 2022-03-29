Greenlane (GNLN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Greenlane to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $6.40.
Several research analysts have weighed in on GNLN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.
Greenlane Company Profile (Get Rating)
Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
