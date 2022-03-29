Phoenix Group’s (PHNX) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 760 ($9.96) to GBX 800 ($10.48) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.41) to GBX 750 ($9.82) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.68) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 804 ($10.53) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 792.25 ($10.38).

Shares of LON:PHNX opened at GBX 636.80 ($8.34) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 644.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 648.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of GBX 559.20 ($7.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 764.37 ($10.01).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 24.80 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. This represents a yield of 3.96%. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is -0.55%.

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Nicholas Lyons purchased 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 686 ($8.99) per share, for a total transaction of £20,237 ($26,509.04). Also, insider Nicholas Shott acquired 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.20) per share, with a total value of £11,167.84 ($14,629.08). Insiders acquired a total of 4,874 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,284 over the last quarter.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

