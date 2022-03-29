Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $134.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gecina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gecina from €140.00 ($153.85) to €135.00 ($148.35) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Gecina from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gecina presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.67.

GECFF stock opened at $114.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.24. Gecina has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $163.00.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

