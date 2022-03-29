Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,390

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYFGet Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,380 ($57.37) to GBX 3,390 ($44.41) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,524 ($46.16) to GBX 3,351 ($43.90) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bellway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,010 ($52.53) to GBX 3,885 ($50.89) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Investec initiated coverage on shares of Bellway in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,542.00.

Shares of BLWYF stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.15. Bellway has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $46.40.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

