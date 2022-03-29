Oddo Bhf Lowers CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) to Neutral

Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €3.40 ($3.74) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAIXY. Citigroup raised shares of CaixaBank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.74) to €4.20 ($4.62) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CaixaBank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €3.10 ($3.41) to €2.65 ($2.91) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $1.06 on Friday. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

