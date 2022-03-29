Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) PT Lowered to $1.00

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Charlotte’s Web stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. Charlotte’s Web has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $4.88.

Get Charlotte's Web alerts:

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.81).

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional and over-the-counter wellness.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.