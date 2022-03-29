KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) PT Raised to 170.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 160.00 to 170.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of KGHM Polska Miedz stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66. KGHM Polska Miedz has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $54.27.
KGHM Polska Miedz Company Profile
