AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Shares Up 0.6%

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 196.60 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 196.40 ($2.57). 641,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 706,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195.20 ($2.56).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 194.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 735.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59. The company has a market capitalization of £992.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47.

In related news, insider Graham Kitchen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($27,508.51).

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

