Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 66,648 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 67,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

