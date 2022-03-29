Stock Spirits Group (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Stock Spirits Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPPGF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27.

Stock Spirits Group

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

