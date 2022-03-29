Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Shares Down 1.7%

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) shares fell 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.11. 168,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 201,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $458.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.04.

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $862.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter worth $185,000.

Garrett Motion Company Profile (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.