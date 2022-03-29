HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

HCI Group stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day moving average is $94.87. HCI Group has a 12-month low of $57.51 and a 12-month high of $139.80. The company has a market capitalization of $731.97 million, a PE ratio of 253.22 and a beta of 0.76.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $112.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.69 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HCI Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 571.45%.

In related news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $54,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCI. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in HCI Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 105,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 690.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 206.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

