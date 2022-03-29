RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 38.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.99%.

In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 55,224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 113,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 756,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 100,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

