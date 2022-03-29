FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $200.00 price objective on FirstService and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered FirstService from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.40.

FirstService stock opened at $142.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FirstService has a 12 month low of $130.56 and a 12 month high of $202.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.72.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after buying an additional 36,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 106,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,324,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

