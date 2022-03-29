Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZGNX. Guggenheim downgraded Zogenix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities downgraded Zogenix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities downgraded Zogenix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zogenix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.71.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.89. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Zogenix ( NASDAQ:ZGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 91.20% and a negative net margin of 278.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zogenix will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 81.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 18.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 95.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

