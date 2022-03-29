Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.09.

ED opened at $93.05 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $93.13. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 193 shares of company stock worth $16,622. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,998,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,715,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,370,000 after purchasing an additional 934,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,544,000 after purchasing an additional 921,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 661.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 661,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,009,000 after acquiring an additional 574,979 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

