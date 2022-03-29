Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee anticipates that the company will earn $10.22 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s FY2023 earnings at $11.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Get Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPNYY opened at $17.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.46.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (Get Rating)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.