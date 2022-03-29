Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Shares of FWRG opened at $12.62 on Monday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Watch Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.