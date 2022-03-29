Zacks: Analysts Expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $205.89 Million

Analysts expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) to post sales of $205.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $203.20 million to $207.80 million. Trupanion posted sales of $154.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $889.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $864.30 million to $900.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $389,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $2,843,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,408 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,532. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,768,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,646,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,388,000 after purchasing an additional 102,630 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,450,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,570,000 after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 553,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,065,000 after acquiring an additional 47,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion stock opened at $91.71 on Tuesday. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $158.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.22 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.62.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

