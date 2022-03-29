Guardforce AI (GFAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ GFAI opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76. Guardforce AI has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co Ltd. is an integrated security solutions provider which is trusted to protect and transport assets of public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI Co Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

